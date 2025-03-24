Former Bangladesh captain Tamim suffers heart attack during match

Former Bangladesh cricket captain Tamim Iqbal is receiving emergency hospital care after suffering a heart attack during a domestic T20 game in Dhaka.

The 36-year-old opener, his country’s record ODI run-scorer, was captaining Mohammedan Sporting club in their Dhaka Premier League fixture against Shinepukur when he complained of chest pains after taking the field.

Plans to transport him in a helicopter were abandoned as his condition deteriorated and he was instead taken for immediate treatment at a closer facility.

“Tamim Iqbal Khan suffered a cardiac arrest this morning at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan,” said the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

“Tamim received immediate emergency medical treatment after being transferred to the nearby KPJ Specialized Hospital, where he underwent a successful angiogram procedure to address a blockage in one of the arteries of his heart.

“He is currently under close observation at the hospital’s coronary care unit.”

Tamim, the only Bangladesh player to score centuries in all three formats, also had spells in England with Nottinghamshire and Essex.

He retired from international cricket last year, a few months after captaining the side in three ODIs against England.

BCB president Faruque Ahmed, who has reportedly visited the batter in hospital after cancelling a board meeting, said: “We are very thankful to all the medics and specialists for their swift actions in this critical situation.

“The outpouring of concern for Tamim reflects how much he is loved and appreciated by the nation.

“The BCB is closely monitoring his health and continues to remain in contact with the hospital’s medical team. The board is committed to providing every support and assistance to ensure Tamim’s swift recovery.”

