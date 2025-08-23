Inaugural charity Fairmont Golf Open to tee off at Fairmont St Andrews

Fairmont St Andrews will this September tee off on the inaugural Fairmont Golf Open in aid of eradicating motor neuron disease.

The three-day event will see participating golfers descend on the iconic Torrance and Kittocks courses between 12 and 14 September in support of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, a charity hoping to cure MND named after former British and Irish Lion Doddie Weir.

“We’re honoured to support a cause that carries so much meaning for the sporting world,” Fairmont St Andrews general manager Kai Winkler said. “Doddie’s legacy continues to inspire, and we hope this event brings people together in his spirit with generosity, determination, and joy.”

The long weekend will see teams of two, including mixed pairs, with a maximum handicap of 36, take part in two rounds of golf between the Torrance and Kittocks courses. The £995 entrance fee – per person – will include two nights’ accommodation, dinners, breakfast and a farewell awards lunch.

Further details can be found here.

Fairmont opportunity

Paul Thompson, of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, said: “We thank Fairmont St Andrews for their support of the Foundation, which will make a real difference as we work towards identifying effective treatments and one day a cure for MND.

“The golfing community has really got behind the Foundation, at all levels of the game, and this event is just the start of a special partnership.”

The Torrance course was originally opened in 2001, and now has some of the holes incorporated from the original Bruce Devlin course.

Fairmont St Andrews will donate 10 per cent of bookings to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, with the two courses offering “championship-level challenges, dramatic coastal holes, and panoramic views over the historic Home of Golf”.

Set against the sweeping coastal backdrop of St Andrews Bay, the inaugural Fairmont Golf Open is set to offer a great challenge to golfers while contributing to hopes of eradicating motor neuron disease.