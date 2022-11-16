In it to win it: Download your office World Cup sweepstake kit

Spending in pubs and restaurants surged during Euro 2020, up 52 per cent compared to the period in 2019

It’s the first winter World Cup, the first to be played in the Middle East, and the first where we are pretty sure not everything has been above board.

But at least some bits of this year’s World Cup can be relatively normal – not least the delights of an office World Cup sweepstake.

Has Dan from accounts ever been to Senegal? No. Is he now a fully paid-up member of the Lions of Teranga fan club? Yep.

As for Lisa on the copper trading floor, who couldn’t find Ecuador on a map last week, she’s down Sports Direct looking for the team’s tasteful away shirt.

Download or save the image below, print it, cut it, draw it – and use our handy list on the right to make sure everybody’s paid up.

May the games begin….

England’s World Cup begins against Iran at 1pm on Monday, with games in the evening against the USA (Friday) and Wales (Tuesday week) before what we hope will be a move long into the group stages.