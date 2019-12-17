Half a million Whirlpool washing machines must be recalled from British homes over a fire risk, the company admitted today.



A door locking system fault with Whirlpool’s Hotpoint and Indesit branded machines creates a fire risk as a result of overheating, the firm said.

The affected machines were on sale for more than five years, with up to 519,000 washing machines believed to be affected – about 20 per cent of the total number sold.



It comes hot on the heels of criticism of Whirlpool for selling more than 5m fire-prone dryers that the company failed to recall for four years until a regulator stepped in.



“When the heating element in the washing machine is activated, in very rare cases a component in the door lock system can overheat, which, depending on product features, can pose a risk of fire,” a Whirlpool spokesperson told the BBC.



Whirlpool has created an online model checking tool for customers. However, the product recall will not begin until early January, leaving customers facing months without their washing machines.



So far Whirlpool has refused to offer refunds for affected machines.



Customers who bought a machine after October 2014 must enter their model and serial number, located inside the door or on the back of the machine, to see if it is affected.



The firm will prioritise vulnerable customers for repairs and replacements, but customers are encouraged to check and register now.

“We know this will cause some concern,” Whirlpool vice president Jeff Noel said.



“We especially understand that the washing machine is so important to family life, and in Christmas holiday season it will be even more of an important matter and, for that, we apologise.”



Whirlpool is adding staff to its customer service department and recruiting more engineers to tackle the issue, he added.



