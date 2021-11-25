IMServ hires former British Gas CEO Ian Peters as chairman

IMServ has appointed former British Gas CEO Ian Peters as chairman to drive its growth plans.

The UK-based company specialises in data collection and energy metering.

He is currently chair of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) – an agency of the Department of Health and Social Care – and will remain in this role alongside his new position.

Peters also holds advisory roles with several start-up businesses, which all aim to create transformational change through technology.

The new hire has an extensive track record of growing businesses across multiple sectors – ranging from energy to financial services, regularly leveraging software, information, and data analytics to improve efficiency.

Alongside his former role as chief executive of British Gas, he was managing director of NatWest Small Business Services, and chairman of several data-driven growth technology companies.

IMServ has enjoyed strong growth since smart meters have developed to become a virtual platform to deliver data that helps reduce carbon emissions.

The company was acquired by Bluewater, the specialist international private equity firm focused on the middle-market energy sector, in September this year.

Peters’ appointment is the company’s first major announcement since then.

Steve Brown, managing director, IMServ, said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Ian as a Chairman at IMServ. Ian knows the energy sector like the back of his hand and his proven successful track record will be a great asset to the company.”