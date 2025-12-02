Imperial College and Thomson Reuters bring AI lab to London

Thomson Reuters and Imperial College London announce new Frontier AI Lab

London is staking its claim as a world-leading hub for AI research with the announcement of a new Frontier AI Lab, a partnership between Imperial College London and Thomson Reuters.

The lab promises to bring cutting-edge AI development, until now largely the preserve of a handful of tech giants, to the heart of Britain’s capital.

The lab is set to host more than a dozen PhD researchers and will focus on large-scale foundation models to tackle the big questions around AI safety, reliability, and impact.

Researchers will have access to Imperial’s high-performance computing infrastructure and to Thomson Reuters’ proprietary data, respectively.

“This collaboration gives our researchers the space and support to explore fundamental questions about how AI can and should work for society,” said Professor Mary Ryan, vice-president for research and enterprise at Imperial College.

From lab to market

“Our collaboration with Thomson Reuters anchors research in practical use cases, ensuring breakthroughs translate into societal benefit. There is huge potential to unlock creative approaches across industries, strengthening society and energising the economy”, said Professor Alessandra Russo, co-director at Imperial.

The lab is set to explore everything from agentic systems to reasoning algorithms, and to evaluate AI’s broader impact on the economy and the future of work.

Legal AI applications will also be a key focus, with Professor Felix Steffek of Cambridge highlighting the importance of ethical, safe design.

As Rachel Reeves unveiled her £1.5bn Autumn Budget skills package, which includes AI-focused programmes and funding for digital apprenticeships, the UK is signalling its intention to compete on both talent and tech.

With support for university spinouts, high-skilled jobs, and digital training, the UK could be carving out a path to becoming a global leader in AI innovation.

The lab is slated to run joint seminars, visiting researcher programmes, and open publication of findings.

With multi-year funding guaranteed and a dedicated PhD cohort, Imperial and Thomson Reuters are betting that the next AI breakthroughs might just come from London.