I’m in! Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett’s communications company acquires Zebu

PICTURED (left to right): Steven Bartlett (co-founder, Flight Story), Henry Hankin (CBO & co-founder, Zebu), Harry Horsfall (CEO & co-founder, Zebu), Jolyon Horsfall (CFO & co-founder, Zebu), Oliver Yonchev (CEO & co-founder, Flight Story), Andy Leck (CFO, Flight Story)

A digital communications company co-founded by Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett has acquired London-based Web3 marketing platform Zebu.

Bartlett’s Flight Story, co-owned by Oliver Yonchev, today took on Zebu to launch a new marketing arm called ‘Flight3’.

Founded in 2021, Flight Story set out digital marketing aims for a changing digital media landscape. The acquisition of Zebu forms the next steps of bolstering services in Web3, AI, VR and emerging technology spaces.

Brothers Harry and Jolyon Horsfall founded Zebu with their close friend Henry Hankin in 2021 as the digital world saw a colossal upheaval Web3 and blockchain boomed. To give brands a fighting chance in the evolving landscape, Harry, Jolyon and Henry built Zebu to accelerate Web3 and innovation projects – working with brands like Solana, Tezos, OKX and NEAR.

“Web 3.0 includes AI, machine learning and blockchain technology,” explained Bartlett.

“The total market valuation of the metaverse is forecasted to be $678bn by 2030, per Grand View Research and Web3 is already on its way to becoming a multi-trillion dollar industry.

“Flight Story endeavours to be the most advanced marketing agency in the world, to do that, we need people who are native to the technology that the future will be built on. That’s why Zebu is the perfect addition to the Flight Story team – they further our mission of keeping brands at the very forefront of what’s possible.”

The new Flight3 division of Flight Story will focus on providing Web3-focused community growth, influencer marketing, social media, content marketing, brand design and animation, PR and live events. Zebu Live – the brand’s Web3 conference, will remain as a core part of the Flight3 offering.

“During a time of fast growth within the Flight Story business, we are excited to be launching Flight3 as part of our Flight Story ecosystem,” said Oliver Yonchev, CEO and co-founder of Flight Story.

“The company perfectly embodies our values and the new team will strengthen Flight Story’s expertise in community building and new technologies.”

Harry Horsfall, CEO of Flight3 added: “Since we met Steven and Oliver, we instantly connected on our excitement for the changing digital landscape. We can’t wait to become fully embedded and integrate into Flight Story’s marketing and communication services.”