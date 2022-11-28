I’m A Celeb: Matt Hancock finishes third as Lioness Jill Scott crowned Queen of Jungle

Matt Hancock finished third in the ITV reality show I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, as Lioness Jill Scott was crowned Queen of the Jungle.

The MP, who lost the Conservative whip upon entering the Australian rainforest, was kept in the competition until the end, but proved not to be the winner.

Scott, who won the Euros with the England women’s team came out on top, with actor Owen Warner in second.

As former health secretary, he faced a wave of criticism on the show from other contestants for his handling of the pandemic and breaking his own Coronavirus guidelines when having an affair.

During the show, Covid bereaved families flew a banner over the I’m A Celeb camp calling him to quit the show.

He claimed he wanted to go on the show to spread awareness about dyslexia.

In the final bush tucker trial, Hancock was pictured with a large Toad and a large water spider on his head.

More to follow