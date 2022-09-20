IEA calls for global ban on petrol and diesel car sales by 2035

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has called for a global ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2035.

In a report published today, the intergovernmental agency said that global progress on the transition to net-zero transport is falling short of Paris Agreement targets.

The study revealed that electric vehicles need to increase globally from the current one per cent to between 20 and 25 per cent by 2030. By the same time, 60 per cent of new cars sold also need to be net-zero.

Produced alongside the UN Climate Change High Level Champions, the IEA report called for more international cooperation.

“Governments should agree on a timeline by which all new road vehicle sales should be zero emission,” it said. “Pathways compatible with 1.5 °C indicate that a target date should be around 2035 for cars, for example.”

According to the IEA, manufacturers should also commit to the same timeline, as it would “send a clear message to industry and unlock larger economies of scale and faster cost reductions.”

The UK has banned the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030, while some hybrid models will be sold until 2035.

The EU, on the other hand, set the goal for 2035.

Commenting on the news, Transport & Environment’s UK policy manager Matt Finch told City A.M. Britain should go even further.

“Not only are petrol and diesel cars terrible for the environment, but they make countries – including the UK – reliant on questionable regimes like Russia for oil,” he said.

“The UK has already banned the sale of new fossil cars from 2030, but for energy security reasons should go further – by requiring at least 30% of all new cars sold from 2024 onwards to be electric.”