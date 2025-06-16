ICC set to create cricket game to rival Fifa

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 14: Temba Bavuma of South Africa celebrates with the trophy during day 4 of the ICC World Test Championship, final match between South Africa and Australia at Lords Cricket Ground on June 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Cricket’s governing body the ICC and its 12 members – including England – have launched an expression of interest to develop a mobile game.

The ICC hopes to use a cricket version of Fifa to change the way fans engage with the sport, encouraging a new form of fandom.

The process is set to see “leading game developers, publishers, and gaming ventures” expressing an interest in building, developing and publishing a game for cricket.

There will then be a formal tender process.

ICC chair Jay Shah said: “Cricket has one of the most passionate and diverse fanbases in global sport.

“This project represents a unique opportunity and step forward to re-imagine how cricket is experienced and celebrated in the digital world.

“By bringing together the ICC and its full members, we are laying the foundation for a cricket game that engages the modern audience and reflects the global scale of our game.”

ICC to challenge Fifa

Lord’s was full for four days last week as South Africa beat Australia to win their first World Test Championship title, demonstrating the popularity of the sport despite being held in a neutral venue.

Reports last week said England could host the next three World Test Championship having shown great success in staging the showpiece match on a number of occasions.

“This initiative marks a significant and strategic milestone for the sport,” a statement read. “In a much-anticipated step forward for cricket fans, the ICC and its Members are aligning to present a unified opportunity to the global market – offering a clear pathway for a visionary partner to help shape the future of cricket fandom through a cricket game.”

England joins this summer’s Test opponents India and this winter’s Ashes foes as full members of the International Cricket Council, while Afghanistan have kept their membership despite not being able to field a women’s team.

Bangladesh, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, World Test Championship winners South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabwe make up the full membership group.