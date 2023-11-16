I Won’t fake it: Verstappen FUMES as F1 drivers made to look like ‘clowns’ in Las Vegas

F1 world champion elect Max Verstappen fumed last night as he lambasted the organisers of the Las Vegas Grand Prix for making drivers look like clowns.

The opening ceremony on Wednesday featured Kylie Minogue, will.i.am, Thirty Seconds to Mars and Cirque du Soleil, as well as drivers being shown off like mannequins in a shop window.

While Verstappen looked to fake a smile, Red Bull teammate could just about muster a thumbs up.

“For me, you can skip this [ceremony], ”said the two-time world champion. “We are just standing up there, looking like a clown.”

On complaining to F1 officials the Dutchman added: “I don’t know, I guess they still make money if I like it or not, so it’s not up to me.

Verstappen not faking it!

“But I’m also not going to fake it, I just always voice my opinion on positive things and negative things. That’s just how I am.

“Some people like the show a bit more, I don’t like it at all,” Verstappen continued. “I grew up just looking at the performance side of things and that’s how I see it as well. So for me, I like to be in Vegas, but not so much for racing.

“We are not a stakeholder, so we just go with it. They decide what they do, right?

“I would do the same if I was the owner, I wouldn’t listen to the drivers. It’s my sport, I would do with it what I want if that would be the case.”

Las Vegas will host a Formula 1 Grand Prix for the fist time since 1982 this weekend as the paddock swaps tradition for the glitz of Sin City’s Strip.

Verstappen has already claimed his third world title and is on course to do so by a record margin.