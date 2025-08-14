‘I was told to hide my age so clients would trust me’: Motorway CFO Liz Kistruck

Each week, we dig into the memory bank of the City’s great and good. Today, Liz Kistruck, CFO at Motorway and former exec at Expedia, takes us through her career in Square Mile and Me

CV

Name: Liz Kistruck

Liz Kistruck Job title: CFO at Motorway

CFO at Motorway Previous roles: CFO at Expedia for Business and Lyst

CFO at Expedia for Business and Lyst Age: 46

46 Born: Newcastle upon Tyne

Newcastle upon Tyne Lives: Cirencester

Cirencester Studied: University of Cambridge

Talents: Piano, and I’ve sewn a few wedding dresses in my time

Piano, and I’ve sewn a few wedding dresses in my time Motto: Have courage and be kind. Yes, from Cinderella.

Have courage and be kind. Yes, from Cinderella. Biggest perk of the job?: Having a licence to be curious and get stuck into any part of the business. And at Motorway, it’s always with smart, talented people.

Having a licence to be curious and get stuck into any part of the business. And at Motorway, it’s always with smart, talented people. Coffee order: Decaf!

Decaf! Cocktail order: Long Island Iced Tea

Long Island Iced Tea Favourite book: Too many to count, but I’ll pick Dorothy Sayers’ The Nine Tailors

What was your first job?

I had a Saturday job at a local dry cleaners in secondary school. I worked there with a close friend, and we were given huge bags of clothes to clean, fold and organise for customers to pick up. Looking back, that taught me a lot more than I probably realised at the time. It was my first experience owning a process start to finish, and that sense of responsibility and appreciation for an efficient process has stayed with me.

What was your first role in the business?

I worked for a boutique consultancy as a production engineering consultant, helping businesses make their factories across Europe more efficient. It’s funny, on reflection this really was the job that kickstarted my finance career. I got real behind-the-scenes insights into what made clients’ businesses tick, and seeing the commercial side of things showed me the greater impact I could make beyond engineering. Having both perspectives makes me a more effective CFO – the more you know about different areas of businesses, the better your decision making.

What’s one thing you love about the City of London?

London’s inescapable ‘buzz’. There’s always something happening, and it seems everyone you meet is ambitious and full of ideas. Even looking at the events circuit, all the visitors for London Tech Week and SXSW made us the epicentre of all things tech – where else can you find that? I also love that it’s a financial centre embedded in a cultural hub – one minute you’re meeting with investors, the next you’re walking past centuries of history and art.

And one thing you would change?

I love the hustle and bustle, but sometimes it’s just too crowded. Public transport is so good and it’s so easy to get around, but often at the cost of personal space!

What’s been your most memorable business lunch or dinner?

It wasn’t wholly positive – but one that served as a really important reminder about having hard conversations. I was at a dinner a few years ago, with a group of senior leaders. One person commented on DE&I, questioning whether it really made a difference. The irony was, they hadn’t realised I was the only woman at the table. Once I pointed that out, we actually had an honest and open discussion about it, but it really opened my eyes to how often those things are missed if we don’t make an effort to change perceptions.

And any business faux pas?

When I was still a production engineering consultant, I was told to hide my age so clients would trust me more. It was going well until I accidentally told a client that David Beckham visited my school while he was at Manchester United. This sparked a conversation about how long ago it was… it was pretty hard to do the maths on the spot to work backwards, whilst keeping the conversation going.

What’s been your proudest moment?

Definitely the day I became a CFO. It was a culmination of many years of work and all my past experiences, and it was really rewarding that people would put that amount of trust in me.

And who do you look up to?

Ariane Gorin, the current CEO of Expedia Group. An incredible leader, mentor and person. If I could be anyone, I’d like to be her.

What’s the best business advice you’ve ever been given?

When I was buying my first car, my dad gave me a piece of advice that’s stuck with me ever since: “If it has to be now, it has to be no.” If someone’s pressuring you into a decision on the spot, walk away. Real confidence – whether in a deal, a hire or a strategy – should allow space for consideration.

And the worst?

Thankfully, I didn’t take it. When I was leaving an early role, somebody urged me to reconsider because I needed to “do my time”. Don’t sacrifice your life in a job that leaves you feeling unfulfilled.

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

I’m always optimistic. Of course there are economic headwinds – but when aren’t there? For example, used-car sales have hit record levels this year, a strong signal for both us and our dealer network. The future hasn’t yet been written, so there’s always reason for optimism if you focus on the right things and surround yourself with smart people.

We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?

I really love the quiet, old-school charm of Wiltons in Piccadilly. Amid the noise and energy of London, it’s like a ‘warm bath’ of a restaurant.

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

I’ve always been more of a ‘tea and cake’ type of person. The Langham does my favourite afternoon tea (and I hear the bar isn’t too shabby either!)

Where’s home during the week?

I split my time between Cirencester and London.

And where might we find you at the weekend?

The horse yard, or driving to horse events around the countryside.

You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going and who with?

Wasdale in the Lake District is a special place. If I truly wanted to relax, it would just be me and my dog on the fells.