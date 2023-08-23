I see the Online Safety Bill as a digital double-edged sword

The UK’s Online Safety Bill has sparked significant controversy, attracting critique from various stakeholders, including tech giants and concerned citizens.

Advocates argue that it aims to protect the public from online harm, especially on platforms like social media sites, messaging apps, and search engines. But what’s the real cost of this ‘protection’ if it also compromises user privacy?

Recent incidents like the data leak from the Northern Irish police underscore the potential risks. Such breaches, especially those linked to governmental bodies, understandably shake public trust. With the frequency of these missteps, entrusting the authorities with more control over our digital lives feels unsettling to many.

The implications on end-to-end encryption form a primary concern. David Davies, Senior Tory, encapsulates the sentiment, suggesting that certain provisions could “undermine end-to-end encryption, “ threatening privacy and freedom of expression. Tech giant, Apple, has also raised the alarm. They assert that the bill could grievously weaken the nature of end-to-end encryption, which they view as vital for user protection.

However, the conversation extends beyond just encryption. The current tidal wave of mental health issues, with social media playing a pivotal role, needs addressing. Will this bill address the root of the problem, or is it another layer of government overreach, similar to the introduction of Digital IDs and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)? Although pitched as inclusive, many contend that these solutions are inherently exclusive.

Are we nudging closer to a digital dystopia like the one envisioned in Orwell’s “1984”? The roll-out of Digital IDs and CBDCs seems like laying the groundwork for a digital panopticon for coming generations. Maybe more power to the state is not the answer.

Perhaps instead, society should aim for more freedom, time, and genuine human connection. Perhaps a solution is to stop normalising giving addictive tech and devices to children under 16 so we can allow their brains to mature before being exposed to the world wide web.

Is there a link between an ever-inflating and debased currency and the rise in two working parents? Are some of the issues we face due to less time and the need to work harder for diminished returns? Can this be attributed to flawed monetary policies and ill-advised government decisions? Have we become a time-poor nation as a result of failing government policy?

Lord Holmes, a key advocate of the bill in the House of Lords states he is a, ‘Thought leader on digital technology for public good.’ Holmes is also an advocate for Digital IDs and CBDCs. While Lord Holmes has previously had a role as a Diversity Adviser, there’s no significant evidence of his experience in tech or digital assets. The term ‘inclusive’ features prominently in his discourse. Yet, critics argue that the very technologies he promotes lack the inclusiveness he champions. The bill, if passed, might have consequences that contradict the very inclusivity he supports.

Another looming concern is the bill’s potential stifling of UK innovation. It could extend to all messaging apps, including the Bitcoin Lightning network, with built-in messaging functions. It definitely seems to be in direct contrast with decentralised solutions like Nostr.

The bill mandates backdoors for messaging apps, a clear red flag for many privacy advocates.

Meredith Whittaker, the president of the Signal Foundation, stated in a Channel 4 news interview:

“There is no way to create a backdoor that only the good guys can walk through, and what’s being proposed here in the context of enter and encryption is a backdoor. We know from decades of history and serious research that there’s no such thing as a safe factor. If the British police can get in, hackers can get in; if the British police can get in, hostile nations can get in; if the British police can get in, Putin can get in; the Iranian government can get in; and others wanting to do harm can get in. So, it’s really important that we maintain the security and integrity of these systems.“

There is real concern that major platforms like WhatsApp and Signal might desert the UK market. Such an exit would impact the public and the very MPs endorsing the bill. Signal’s Meridith highlights a crucial concern: backdoors are ripe for exploitation, making users and the children it is meant to protect vulnerable.

IBM has also expressed concerns about backdoors. The 2023 IBM Security X-Force Threat Intelligence Index highlighted that backdoors were among the leading cyber threats in 2022. This legislation would heighten the risk for the UK and lead to a decline in innovation.

IBM Security® X-Force® Threat Intelligence Index 2023 reveals all the top cyberthreats in your industry and region. — IBM (@IBM) March 29, 2023

While the Online Safety Bill’s intent might be protection, its implementation needs careful reconsideration by people who really understand the technology and its implications. Balancing safety with freedom is a nuanced challenge, and as the debate progresses, ensuring an informed, vigilant public remains paramount.