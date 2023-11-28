2024 is shaping up to be a year of elections that could benefit crypto

The year 2024 promises to be a pivotal one for the global political and economic landscape.

More than 40 countries – including the UK, the US, Taiwan, El Salvador, Russia, Portugal, India, Mexico, Ireland, South Korea, Iran and South Africa – are set to undergo decisive elections.

This represents more than 50% of the world’s GDP.

This confluence of political events holds the potential to both reflect and impact an increasingly precarious geopolitical and economic environment.

Amidst this uncertainty, the crypto market could, I believe, come out as a potential beneficiary.

The outcome of elections in major economic powerhouses is closely watched by investors worldwide due to the potential implications for economic policies, trade relations, and global stability.

Historically, periods of political transition have been associated with market volatility, as uncertainty surrounding new leadership and policy changes can lead to shifts in investor sentiment.

As nations undergo pivotal elections, the resulting geopolitical uncertainties may lead to a flight of capital towards assets perceived as resilient to political fluctuations.

Bitcoin – often referred to as ‘digital gold’ – benefits from its scarcity, fungibility, and lack of dependency on any central authority, making it an appealing option for those seeking stability in an unpredictable world.

The bullish potential for cryptocurrencies extends beyond its role as a safe-haven asset.

The underlying blockchain tech, the backbone of most cryptocurrencies, has the potential to revolutionise various industries, including finance, supply chain, and healthcare.

As countries navigate economic challenges, the adoption of blockchain-based solutions could bring innovation and economic resilience to the table.

The 40 general elections may also pave the way for increased regulatory clarity around cryptocurrencies.

Governments and regulatory bodies, recognising the growing importance of digital assets, might adopt more favourable policies that encourage responsible innovation and protect investors.

And, of course, clearer regulatory frameworks will attract institutional investors, further legitimising and expanding the market.

Another factor that must not be ignored is that central banks may expedite their plans to develop and launch Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs).

This trend, already underway in several countries including the UK, could provide a bridge between traditional finance and the world of cryptocurrencies.

The integration of CBDCs could lead to increased public awareness and acceptance of digital currencies, setting the stage for broader crypto adoption.

The aftermath of decisive elections often prompts a re-evaluation of economic policies, including those related to financial inclusion.

Cryptocurrencies have the potential to democratise access to financial services, providing a decentralised and borderless alternative to traditional banking.

It could be expected that the resulting push towards financial inclusion, driven by a renewed focus on inclusive economic policies, could lead to increased adoption of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, particularly in regions where access to legacy banking is limited.

Of course, time will tell but as the world navigates major political transitions in 2024, the crypto market could well emerge as a beacon of stability, innovation, and opportunity for investors.

Nigel Green, deVere Group CEO