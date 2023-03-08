Hugh Jackman, 54 shares 6,000 calorie diet as he trains for Wolverine

Hugh Jackman might be 54 but he’s taking no shortcuts as he trains to play Wolverine again.

Jackman is “bulking” by eating food that’s heavy with protein ahead of filming for the third instalment of the Deadpool franchise which starts later this year.

Taking to Twitter, Jackman shared a photo of a collection of carefully prepared tubs of food.

“Bulking,” Jackman wrote. “A day in the life. Thank you Chef Mario for helping me stay healthy and properly fed whilst .. Becoming. Wolverine. Again.”

Bulking. A day in the life. Thank you Chef Mario for helping me stay healthy and properly fed whilst .. Becoming. Wolverine. Again. pic.twitter.com/bnNAzDiZuR — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) March 6, 2023

Included in the food is salmon with white sauce, containing 2,100 calories, black bass and veggie rice at 2,000 calories, two chicken burgers with sweet potato at 1,000 calories and two grass-fed sirloin steaks at 1,100 calories.

In January, Jackman told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show that he was aiming for 6,000 calories per day, which is over double the amount recommended for adult men, in order to help him bulk.

“I’m building up. I’m on about 4,500-5,000 calories at the moment,” Jackman said.

“I wore a heart rate monitor [for ‘The Music Man’] because my trainer said, ‘I need to know what I’m working with here because I’m trying to bulk you up.’ I burned 1,500 calories in the show eight times a week. So she goes: ‘Oh, you gotta eat.’ So I was eating 4,500 calories a day, it was not pretty. Now I’m just eating and training.”

But don’t get me wrong … pic.twitter.com/8ymOYUOq9m — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) January 4, 2023

Speaking on HBO Max’s Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace late in 2022 about playing the role one last time, Jackman said: “I’ve learned you can’t rush it. I’ve learned that it takes time.

Hugh Jackman explained that performing eight shows a week on Broadway in The Music Man, which ended on 15 January, meant he was “really fit now,” due to the singing and dancing demands of the role. “I have a good place to start. And apologies, chickens. Run a mile. Start running now because I’m coming for you.”

The actor last played Wolverine in the 2017 film Logan and has recently said he “fully intended” that to be his last time he reprised the character. But a clip shared by Deadpool co-star Ryan Reynolds and starring both A-Listers announced Jackman’s surprise return last September, which you can watch above. Jackman and Reynolds have a jokey relationship and in response to his return, Hugh Jackman sent the below video out to his followers.

Jackman has played Wolverine in 9 out of the 11 X-Men films, and in a further three Deadpool movies, including the one about to start production. The first outing as Wolverine was in the initial X-Men movie in 2000.

