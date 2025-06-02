HSBC accelerates private credit pivot with $4bn injection

HSBC is on a mission to capture a bigger segment of the private credit market.

Europe’s biggest lender has continued its pivot into private credit funds with a $4bn investment into its asset management arm.

HSBC has used its asset management business to spearhead a transition into the booming $1.6tn private credit market.

The firm said it will invest the new cash into its alternative credit funds, with the goal of attracting external investor money and scaling up a $50bn credit platform within the next five years.

This comes amid a wider push from the banking industry to conquer the private credit market, which has historically been dominated by asset managers such as Blackstone and Ares.

Nicolas Moreau, HSBC Asset Management’s chief executive, told Reuters: “It’s an arms race.” He emphasised the bank’s fresh funding would help the division attract new capital.

Rapidly expanding market

HSBC’s private credit strategy looks to focus on direct lending opportunities across the UK and Asia.

The firm launched a new venture debt strategy in November 2024, which looked to diversify its offerings in the rapidly expanding market.

The strategy targeted $500m worth of fundraising from investors, with targeted annual returns of 15 to 18 per cent.

The FTSE 100 juggernaut hopes to develop across a market, which Morgan Stanley forecasted, could be worth $2.8tn by 2028.

HSBC’’s shifting strategy continues chief executive Georges Elhedery’s overhaul of the lender.

Elhedery plotted a “simpler, more dynamic and agile organisation” in his sweeping restructure first announced in October 2024.

The bank’s chief pledged to slash £1.2bn in costs by the end of 2026.

A significant part of Elhedery’s strategy included splitting the business into “eastern markets” covering the Asia-pacific and the Middle East and “western” with the Americas and Europe.

But the restructure has raised concerns the lender is heading for a gradual exit of European markets after slashing workforces across the region.