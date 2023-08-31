HS2: Drummond Street restaurants under threat as Euston construction delays drive away footfall

Family-run Punjabi restaurant Raavi Kebab on Drummond Street has been running for over 40 years, but disruption from HS2 could threaten the business’s future

Tehreem Riaz, 53, has lived on London’s Drummond Street almost her entire life. The area – which is particularly well known for its Indian cuisine – has been a food haven for Londoners and a favourite of locals and office workers looking to soak in a vibrant atmosphere.

It is home to some of the capital’s oldest south Asian restaurants and is the birthplace of household brand Patak’s Pickles and the national Indian sweet shop, Ambala Sweets.

Riaz and her family, who hailed from Lahore, Pakistan, have run a small restaurant named after their home city’s winding Ravi river for over 40 years, serving home-cooked authentic Punjabi food including biryani, chicken tikka and fresh naan.

But that business, like so many others on Drummond Street, is under threat.

The long-delayed HS2 project’s Euston terminus sits at the eastern end of the street, and its construction has brought the area to a standstill.

Local businesses have struggled to cope with a toxic mix of invasive construction work, noise pollution and the demolition of key buildings, including two major hotels – the Ibis and the Thistle – which had been critical to bringing in extra customers for local restaurants.

An Impact Study of the street in 2019 found that 87 per cent of local businesses had reported a drop in footfall since the project began.

That, coupled with Covid-19 and changing commuter habits, has decimated trade and the region’s vibrancy in recent years.

It was “always buzzing” Riaz reflected, but has now become “extremely deserted”.

She had hoped for a brighter future for her family’s long-running restaurant, but told City A.M. its trading

was down at least 40 per cent and that there had been times when “we are making absolutely no money whatsoever”.

“Our dream was that we would open up our business to a bigger audience, and people would be coming… and we’d get more footfall. And then first of all we had HS2 works starting, and then lockdown happened. And then it was like, you know, we fell off a cliff there,” Riaz said.

Riaz’s story is echoed throughout Drummond Street. Chutneys, a local Indian restaurant, told The Guardian in May that trade was down 60 per cent since the pandemic.

Poppy, a waitress who works at the restaurant, told City A.M. the business had seen a “massive drop” in customers, in part due to “construction work” blockages and “so many road closures”. She added that she was concerned about her financial future.

While local businesses struggle, the Euston section of the project has been marred by delay and ballooning costs, and no one has any concrete idea when it will finally be finished.

In March, transport secretary Mark Harper announced work would be halted for at least two years after

the budget rose to £4.8bn from an initial £2.6bn.

That was another blow for local restaurants, which had relied on construction workers for income as visitors to the neighbourhood declined.

For Simon Pitkeathley, chief executive of Euston Town’s Business Improvement District (BID), the uncertainty has been the biggest factor holding Drummond Street back.

“Once you know what’s gonna happen or you’ve got a reasonable degree of certainty as to what’s going to happen, then you can make plans around it,” he told City A.M.

“As I understand it, you know, everything’s up for grabs. So what might have been clear about the station design may be rethought, it’s not just about uncertainty about when the work may start again, it’s about what those works might be building.”

Pitkeathley estimates that around a third of Drummond’s restaurants have changed hands to different owners since the pandemic.

“It’s rarely one thing that affects all restaurants in the same way… but there is this overarching drop in trade that has forced those sometimes inevitable changes.”

Having worked across Camden and Euston Town, Pitkeathley is a veteran of the area and rued the loss of Drummond Street’s unparalleled vibrancy, as well as “the quality and authenticity” of its, surprisingly cheap, food.

“We’ve just risked losing something that is wonderful and authentic, just by negligence really… There is a genuine authenticity in Drummond Street and we just risk losing that because no one’s paying attention.”

Nearby Brick Lane, meanwhile, is thriving, being a way away from the chaos of HS2, while still bringing in post-office workers due to its proximity to the City.

There is hope for the area however, with projects including The Drummond Street Neighbourhood – a collaboration between Euston Town BID and the street’s traders – seeking to revitalise its atmosphere through a series of community-led events this summer.

HS2’s woes show no sign of abating though, with a damming report from the Public Accounts Committee in July concluding that the government had no idea how to manage the “floundering” Euston project’s soaring costs.

An HS2 spokesperson argued that the station would bring “huge improvements for passengers and the local community, forming part of the last big regeneration in central London, spanning 60 acres”.

“In line with direction from the government, it was recently announced that construction of the new station would be delayed to ensure that it is delivered as efficiently and cost effectively as possible.”

“However, during this pause, where we can, we are looking to remove some temporary road closures and return these back for community use. Additionally, HS2 will be working to repurpose as much of the land around Euston as possible for temporary alternative uses while work is paused.”

HS2 also said it had supported the Drummond Street Neighbourhood Revival project through a £650,000 award from its business and local economy fund.