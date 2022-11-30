How to look for a new job when your interview skills are rusty

If you’ve been in your job for a significant amount of time or didn’t have to undergo rounds of rigorous interviews to bag your current role, putting your experience and skills to the test by looking for a new opportunity might seem too intimidating to contemplate.

It’s understandable, given only 2% of candidates who apply for a role are selected to attend a job interview, and if you do get called, you’ll be competing against five others.

But if you are ready to dust off your CV and throw your work hat into the ring, there are a few steps you can follow to ensure the process runs more smoothly, resulting in you securing an interview and ultimately getting you the offer you deserve.

Streamline Your CV

It might seem obvious but whipping your CV into shape is the first step you need to take if you want to compete with your professional peers. While you might think creating a generic resume that lists all your experience and achievements is the best way to do this, in fact, tailoring your CV to each and every job you apply for is essential.

Learn as much information as you can from the job description of the job you’re applying for and work these details into your experience and skills. This way your application will instantly stand out and potentially beat the bots if the company uses applicant tracking software (ATS) to filter prospective candidates.

You should also talk about your achievements in tangible terms and be specific about targets you’ve exceeded. For example, it’s not enough to say, “exceeded targets year-on-year”. Instead illustrate this by detailing the exact amount to show your potential in real terms.

Practice Makes Perfect

You’ve been called for an interview… Now what? First off, don’t panic. Interview processes can seem overly long and arduous, especially if they involve a presentation or project element, but by diligently preparing you’ll be able to ace whatever is thrown your way.

For starters, go back to the job description as it contains all the information you need to tailor your experience correctly. Next up, weave your experience, past achievements, milestones and accomplishments into the answers for typical interview questions that cover your strengths, weaknesses, times you showed leadership etc.

During the interview, remember to take your time when speaking (rushing won’t do you any favours) and don’t forget to show your enthusiasm for the role. If you get to the interview stage your experience and skills aren’t in question but your ability to slot into an existing team is, so don’t be afraid to let your personality and people skills shine.

Finally, prepare some questions of your own that prove you’re committed to the role. These should encompass the company mission, future plans and scope for professional development. Avoid anything salary related or questions that could be answered by looking at the company’s website, as asking questions for the sake of it is a waste of both of your time.

Ready to flex your new and improved CV and put your interview skills to the test? The City AM Job Board has hundreds of jobs across various sectors like the three below that are currently hiring. Good luck!

Team Lead Machine Learning Fairness, ByteDance, London

ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok is hiring a Team Lead Machine Learning Fairness to provide technical support for all ByteDance products from the perspectives of machine learning fairness. The successful candidate will lead a team to achieve technical breakthroughs and conduct cutting-edge research in machine learning fairness and related fields. You’ll also need a MS or above degree in computer science or related fields with five years of in-depth experience in machine learning, and ideally two years of experience in machine learning fairness or related areas. See the full job spec here.

Internal Auditor, Google, London

Google is looking for an Internal Auditor to take initiative to address problems, make process improvements, set objectives, drive results and enable growth across Alphabet, Google and Bets with objective, practical insight. You’ll also design and deliver financial and operating audit programmes, prepare budget reports and assess new changes to existing processes. Find out more here.

Accounting Analyst, Financial Operations, Monzo, Cardiff

Reporting to the finance team, the Accounting Analyst, Financial Operations will work on scaling Monzo in a controlled way while helping optimise its financial accounting processes. You’ll also work with engineers to automate the production elements of the role, allowing you to focus on the parts of the role where your skills and knowledge are best put to use. If this sounds like your dream role, apply now.

For more great opportunities, visit the City Am Job Board today