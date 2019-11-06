It’s estimated that facial hair grows between 125mm and 150mm per year, adding up to around 3000 hours of your life spent shaving – that’s over 30 hours a year! It’s important those hours are comfortable, so use these tips to achieve that perfect shave:

Exfoliate

Often neglected by men, exfoliation plays an important role in preventing shaving rash and ingrown hairs. A good face scrub will remove dirt and dead skin cells from your skin, ensuring a comfortable shave and healthier, clearer skin.

Shave after showering

Shaving immediately after your morning shower will mean your pores are open and relaxed, making it much easier for your blades to glide through smoothly. If you’re in a rush, you can achieve a similar result by applying a warm flannel to your face. Where possible, it’s always best to relax, take your time and enjoy the experience.

Shave with the grain, not against the grain

Your shaving technique makes a big impact on the final result. To achieve your best shave, we always recommend shaving with the grain of your hair – to find your grain, just run your fingers across each part of your beard in all directions. The direction that gives the least resistant against your fingers is with the grain. Shaving against the grain will drag, pull and irritate your skin, and can often lead to ingrown hairs and shaving rashes.

Hydrate and repair your skin

Frequent shaving can cause dry and flaky skin, so be sure to apply a good post-shave balm or moisturiser after shaving to rehydrate your face. Avoid products containing alcohol, as these can dry and irritate your skin even more.

Try for yourself!

With over 250,000 customers across the UK and thousands of happy online reviews, the Cornerstone razor had made quite a splash. Why not try it for yourself, with £10 off and a free personalised chrome razor handle in your first box? Get started today for just £4 >>

http://cornerstone.co.uk/cityam2019

