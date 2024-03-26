How to get rid of bed bugs, as cases are ‘worse than ever’

The viral videos of bed bugs on buses, and supposedly in airports and on Tube carriages, gave most of us a shock at the end of last year – but it might get worse before it gets better.

New research by bed bug spotting tech company Spotta has found that bed bugs cases have risen 278% and cases could be “worse than ever.”

Spotta compiled data from 2.5million nights of monitoring hotel rooms over the last five years with their bed bug spotting technology that is being used by hotels. The Cambridge firm uses machine learning to identify potential infestations.

More data from the company shows that nearly a quarter of travellers have been put off from booking a hotel due to bed bugs.

Travel expert Simon Calder commented in his piece for the Independent: “The hospitality industry, and travel as a whole, needs to tackle the problem swiftly. Hotels should treat bedbugs as seriously as they do other customer risks such as fire prevention, industry experts insist.”

How to avoid bed bugs when travelling

As the better weather and the Easter Holidays are approaching, many of us will be travelling abroad or considering booking a holiday. There are a few ways to try to keep safe from bed bugs when you travel.

One tip is to avoid putting your suitcase on soft furnished items where bed bugs may live, especially if you haven’t checked bed linen and sofas and carpets first. The NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene recommends this: “Place your luggage on a hard elevated surface – not on the floor, and not on upholstered furniture. If you can’t find a suitable surface, put your luggage in a dry bathtub, or leave it in your car until you’ve done a quick inspection.”

Then check the room for any signs of the animal. “Learn to recognize bed bugs in all their life stages (eggs, newly hatched, and adult) and by their markings (blood stains, shed skins and droppings)…. Examine beds and box springs by pulling up the sheets at the corners and sides. Check mattress tufts and seams for bed

bugs and their markings.”

You can also check with hotels before you travel about their bed bug policy to reassure yourself that beds and soft furnishings are being checked regularly for infestations.

To be doubly sure, according to BBC Science Focus, you can throw your clothes in the wash at 60 degrees Celsius when you arrive back from a trip to kill anything that may have travelled back with you. “Alternatively, bag up your things and put them in the freezer for a few days,” they say.

Prof James Logan, a professor at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, told the website: “There’s no need to panic. However, it does give us an insight into the bigger picture; that bed bugs are an increasing problem. We live in a bug’s world. They were here long before us, and they’ll be here long after we’ve gone. We’re never going to get rid of bed bugs, and nor should we. We just need to learn to live smarter in their world.”

If you spot an infestation at home, you need to call experts in as soon as possible.

