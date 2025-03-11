How has the Eastern City BID impacted the growth of the City of London?

What does the Eastern City BID actually do?

Nestled in the heart of the City of London, the Eastern City area stands as a testament to the tenacity and transformation that has shaped the financial capital of the United Kingdom for over 2,000 years.

Through the Industrial Revolution, the Eastern City area became synonymous with innovation and enterprise. Visionaries and workers alike forged forward, building bridges – both literal and figurative – that connected people, ideas, and opportunities.

Today, the Eastern City is home to 80,000 workers and serves as the UK’s central business district, housing top finance and professional services firms.

Kate Hart, the Chief Executive of the Eastern City Business Improvement District, sat down to answer five questions with City AM, where she explains who funds BIDs and what partnering with a BID is like.

