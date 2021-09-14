Tuesday 14 September 2021 10:36 am

House prices along the Thames: How much do you pay for a riverside view in London?

There’s something incredibly tranquil about a property with a riverside view, especially in the UK’s biggest cities.

In London, homes with views across the River Thames are in high demand and many command a price premium.

However, depending on location, it’s possible to pay as much as £3m or as little as £280,000 for a Thames-side property.

City A.M. explored the length of the river and reveals what you can expect to pay for a riverside view in the capital, based on data and research from Martin & Co.

The cheapest view of the River Thames

Property hunters looking for a River Thames view on a budget should look in Thamesmead.

The SE28 area sits just south of the river and has an average property price of £281,851 – more than £350,000 below the London average.

Thamesmead is home to a large number of 20th century flats and houses that line the river north of Abbey Wood, with Barking in East London on the north bank.

Central London riverside property prices

Postcode AreaAreas CoveredRiverside PostcodesAvg. Property Price
EC3NTower Hill, Tower of LondonEC3N 4£621,377
EC3RMonument, BillingsgateEC3R 6£460,000
EC4RCannon StreetEC4R 1, EC4R 3, EC4R 9£495,000
EC4VBlackfriarsEC4V 3, EC4V 4£679,463
EC4YTempleEC4Y 0, EC4Y 7, EC4Y 9£910,000
WC2NCharing CrossWC2N 5, WC2N 6£1,217,370
WC2RTempleWC2R 2, WC2R 3£1,500,000
Source: Martin & Co

Further south east along the river, Erith in Kent has an average riverside price of £291,280, while Dagenham on the north side of the Thames also boasts an average property price under £300,000.

The most expensive Thames views

London property prices tend to rise the closer to central London you are and properties alongside the Thames are no different.

The SW1A area of Westminster and Whitehall includes such famous homes as Buckingham Palace and 10 Downing Street.

So, the average price of a home here dwarfs the London-wide average, coming in at £3,088,851 – some £2.5m more.

Properties in upmarket Chelsea, meanwhile, average just over £1.5m, with the views over the river towards Battersea park from Chelsea Embankment particularly sought-after.

South London riverside property prices

Postcode AreaAreas CoveredRiverside PostcodesAvg. Property Price
SE1London BridgeSE1 2£725,030
SE1LambethSE1 7£945,478
SE1Waterloo, SouthwarkSE1 8£668,187
SE1South Bank, Bank SideSE1 9£1,247,346
SE7CharltonSE7 7, SE7 8£485,064
SE8DeptfordSE8 3£414,274
SE10GreenwichSE10 0, SE10 9£514,436
SE16BermondseySE16 4£534,852
SE16RotherhitheSE16 5, SE16 7£501,845
SE18WoolwichSE18 5, SE18 6£350,208
SE28ThamesmeadSE28 0, SE28 8£281,851
Source: Martin & Co

South West London riverside property prices

Postcode AreaAreas CoveredRiverside PostcodesAvg. Property Price
SW1AWestminster, WhitehallSW1A 0, SW1A 2£3,088,851
SW1PMillbankSW1P 3, SW1P 4£735,682
SW1VPimlicoSW1V 3, SW1V 4£748,182
SW1WBelgravia, ChelseaSW1W 8£1,141,921
SW3ChelseaSW3 4, SW3 5£1,518,668
SW6Fulham, Parson’s GreenSW6 2, SW6 3, SW6 6£973,358
SW8Vauxhall, Nine ElmsSW8 2, SW8 5£606,532
SW11Battersea (3, 4, 7, 8)SW11 3, SW11 4, SW11 7, SW11 8£791,272
SW13BarnesSW13 0, SW13 8, SW13 9£1,164,745
SW14MortlakeSW14 7, SW14 8£916,134
SW15PutneySW15 1, SW15 2£791,197
SW18Wandsworth TownSW18 1£658,925
Source: Martin & Co

West London riverside property prices

Postcode AreaAreas CoveredRiverside PostcodesAvg. Property Price
W4ChiswickW4 2£957,364
W6Fulham, HammersmithW6 6£882,744
Source: Martin & Co

East London riverside property prices

Postcode AreaAreas CoveredRiverside PostcodesAvg. Property Price
E1WWappingE1W 1, E1W 2, E1W 3£615,695
E6East Ham, BecktonE6 7£375,465
E14Poplar, Isle of DogsE14 0£529,898
E16Canning Town, North Woolwich, Royal Docks

Outer west London riverside property prices

Postcode AreaAreas CoveredRiverside PostcodesAvg. Property Price
KT1Kingston upon Thames, Hampton WickKT1 1£533,046
KT2Kingston upon Thames, Canbury, CoombeKT2 5£678,761
KT6SurbitonKT6 4£564,797
KT8East MoleseyKT8 9£783,128
TW1Twickenham, St MargaretsTW1 1£744,317
TW7IsleworthTW7 6£472,113
TW8Brentford, Kew BridgeTW8 0£445,301
TW9Richmond, KewTW9 1£804,002
TW10Richmond, PetershamTW10 6£890,131
TW11TeddingtonTW11 8£718,067
Source: Martin & Co
