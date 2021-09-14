House prices along the Thames: How much do you pay for a riverside view in London?

There’s something incredibly tranquil about a property with a riverside view, especially in the UK’s biggest cities.
In London, homes with views across the River Thames are in high demand and many command a price premium.
However, depending on location, it’s possible to pay as much as £3m or as little as £280,000 for a Thames-side property.
City A.M. explored the length of the river and reveals what you can expect to pay for a riverside view in the capital, based on data and research from Martin & Co.
The cheapest view of the River Thames
Property hunters looking for a River Thames view on a budget should look in Thamesmead.
The SE28 area sits just south of the river and has an average property price of £281,851 – more than £350,000 below the London average.
Thamesmead is home to a large number of 20th century flats and houses that line the river north of Abbey Wood, with Barking in East London on the north bank.
Central London riverside property prices
|Postcode Area
|Areas Covered
|Riverside Postcodes
|Avg. Property Price
|EC3N
|Tower Hill, Tower of London
|EC3N 4
|£621,377
|EC3R
|Monument, Billingsgate
|EC3R 6
|£460,000
|EC4R
|Cannon Street
|EC4R 1, EC4R 3, EC4R 9
|£495,000
|EC4V
|Blackfriars
|EC4V 3, EC4V 4
|£679,463
|EC4Y
|Temple
|EC4Y 0, EC4Y 7, EC4Y 9
|£910,000
|WC2N
|Charing Cross
|WC2N 5, WC2N 6
|£1,217,370
|WC2R
|Temple
|WC2R 2, WC2R 3
|£1,500,000
Further south east along the river, Erith in Kent has an average riverside price of £291,280, while Dagenham on the north side of the Thames also boasts an average property price under £300,000.
The most expensive Thames views
London property prices tend to rise the closer to central London you are and properties alongside the Thames are no different.
The SW1A area of Westminster and Whitehall includes such famous homes as Buckingham Palace and 10 Downing Street.
So, the average price of a home here dwarfs the London-wide average, coming in at £3,088,851 – some £2.5m more.
Properties in upmarket Chelsea, meanwhile, average just over £1.5m, with the views over the river towards Battersea park from Chelsea Embankment particularly sought-after.
South London riverside property prices
|Postcode Area
|Areas Covered
|Riverside Postcodes
|Avg. Property Price
|SE1
|London Bridge
|SE1 2
|£725,030
|SE1
|Lambeth
|SE1 7
|£945,478
|SE1
|Waterloo, Southwark
|SE1 8
|£668,187
|SE1
|South Bank, Bank Side
|SE1 9
|£1,247,346
|SE7
|Charlton
|SE7 7, SE7 8
|£485,064
|SE8
|Deptford
|SE8 3
|£414,274
|SE10
|Greenwich
|SE10 0, SE10 9
|£514,436
|SE16
|Bermondsey
|SE16 4
|£534,852
|SE16
|Rotherhithe
|SE16 5, SE16 7
|£501,845
|SE18
|Woolwich
|SE18 5, SE18 6
|£350,208
|SE28
|Thamesmead
|SE28 0, SE28 8
|£281,851
South West London riverside property prices
|Postcode Area
|Areas Covered
|Riverside Postcodes
|Avg. Property Price
|SW1A
|Westminster, Whitehall
|SW1A 0, SW1A 2
|£3,088,851
|SW1P
|Millbank
|SW1P 3, SW1P 4
|£735,682
|SW1V
|Pimlico
|SW1V 3, SW1V 4
|£748,182
|SW1W
|Belgravia, Chelsea
|SW1W 8
|£1,141,921
|SW3
|Chelsea
|SW3 4, SW3 5
|£1,518,668
|SW6
|Fulham, Parson’s Green
|SW6 2, SW6 3, SW6 6
|£973,358
|SW8
|Vauxhall, Nine Elms
|SW8 2, SW8 5
|£606,532
|SW11
|Battersea (3, 4, 7, 8)
|SW11 3, SW11 4, SW11 7, SW11 8
|£791,272
|SW13
|Barnes
|SW13 0, SW13 8, SW13 9
|£1,164,745
|SW14
|Mortlake
|SW14 7, SW14 8
|£916,134
|SW15
|Putney
|SW15 1, SW15 2
|£791,197
|SW18
|Wandsworth Town
|SW18 1
|£658,925
West London riverside property prices
|Postcode Area
|Areas Covered
|Riverside Postcodes
|Avg. Property Price
|W4
|Chiswick
|W4 2
|£957,364
|W6
|Fulham, Hammersmith
|W6 6
|£882,744
East London riverside property prices
|Postcode Area
|Areas Covered
|Riverside Postcodes
|Avg. Property Price
|E1W
|Wapping
|E1W 1, E1W 2, E1W 3
|£615,695
|E6
|East Ham, Beckton
|E6 7
|£375,465
|E14
|Poplar, Isle of Dogs
|E14 0
|£529,898
|E16
|Canning Town, North Woolwich, Royal Docks
Outer west London riverside property prices
|Postcode Area
|Areas Covered
|Riverside Postcodes
|Avg. Property Price
|KT1
|Kingston upon Thames, Hampton Wick
|KT1 1
|£533,046
|KT2
|Kingston upon Thames, Canbury, Coombe
|KT2 5
|£678,761
|KT6
|Surbiton
|KT6 4
|£564,797
|KT8
|East Molesey
|KT8 9
|£783,128
|TW1
|Twickenham, St Margarets
|TW1 1
|£744,317
|TW7
|Isleworth
|TW7 6
|£472,113
|TW8
|Brentford, Kew Bridge
|TW8 0
|£445,301
|TW9
|Richmond, Kew
|TW9 1
|£804,002
|TW10
|Richmond, Petersham
|TW10 6
|£890,131
|TW11
|Teddington
|TW11 8
|£718,067