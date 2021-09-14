House prices along the Thames: How much do you pay for a riverside view in London?

There’s something incredibly tranquil about a property with a riverside view, especially in the UK’s biggest cities.

In London, homes with views across the River Thames are in high demand and many command a price premium.

However, depending on location, it’s possible to pay as much as £3m or as little as £280,000 for a Thames-side property.

City A.M. explored the length of the river and reveals what you can expect to pay for a riverside view in the capital, based on data and research from Martin & Co.

The cheapest view of the River Thames

Property hunters looking for a River Thames view on a budget should look in Thamesmead.

The SE28 area sits just south of the river and has an average property price of £281,851 – more than £350,000 below the London average.

Thamesmead is home to a large number of 20th century flats and houses that line the river north of Abbey Wood, with Barking in East London on the north bank.

Central London riverside property prices

Postcode Area Areas Covered Riverside Postcodes Avg. Property Price EC3N Tower Hill, Tower of London EC3N 4 £621,377 EC3R Monument, Billingsgate EC3R 6 £460,000 EC4R Cannon Street EC4R 1, EC4R 3, EC4R 9 £495,000 EC4V Blackfriars EC4V 3, EC4V 4 £679,463 EC4Y Temple EC4Y 0, EC4Y 7, EC4Y 9 £910,000 WC2N Charing Cross WC2N 5, WC2N 6 £1,217,370 WC2R Temple WC2R 2, WC2R 3 £1,500,000 Source: Martin & Co

Further south east along the river, Erith in Kent has an average riverside price of £291,280, while Dagenham on the north side of the Thames also boasts an average property price under £300,000.

The most expensive Thames views

London property prices tend to rise the closer to central London you are and properties alongside the Thames are no different.

The SW1A area of Westminster and Whitehall includes such famous homes as Buckingham Palace and 10 Downing Street.

So, the average price of a home here dwarfs the London-wide average, coming in at £3,088,851 – some £2.5m more.

Properties in upmarket Chelsea, meanwhile, average just over £1.5m, with the views over the river towards Battersea park from Chelsea Embankment particularly sought-after.

South London riverside property prices

Postcode Area Areas Covered Riverside Postcodes Avg. Property Price SE1 London Bridge SE1 2 £725,030 SE1 Lambeth SE1 7 £945,478 SE1 Waterloo, Southwark SE1 8 £668,187 SE1 South Bank, Bank Side SE1 9 £1,247,346 SE7 Charlton SE7 7, SE7 8 £485,064 SE8 Deptford SE8 3 £414,274 SE10 Greenwich SE10 0, SE10 9 £514,436 SE16 Bermondsey SE16 4 £534,852 SE16 Rotherhithe SE16 5, SE16 7 £501,845 SE18 Woolwich SE18 5, SE18 6 £350,208 SE28 Thamesmead SE28 0, SE28 8 £281,851 Source: Martin & Co

South West London riverside property prices

Postcode Area Areas Covered Riverside Postcodes Avg. Property Price SW1A Westminster, Whitehall SW1A 0, SW1A 2 £3,088,851 SW1P Millbank SW1P 3, SW1P 4 £735,682 SW1V Pimlico SW1V 3, SW1V 4 £748,182 SW1W Belgravia, Chelsea SW1W 8 £1,141,921 SW3 Chelsea SW3 4, SW3 5 £1,518,668 SW6 Fulham, Parson’s Green SW6 2, SW6 3, SW6 6 £973,358 SW8 Vauxhall, Nine Elms SW8 2, SW8 5 £606,532 SW11 Battersea (3, 4, 7, 8) SW11 3, SW11 4, SW11 7, SW11 8 £791,272 SW13 Barnes SW13 0, SW13 8, SW13 9 £1,164,745 SW14 Mortlake SW14 7, SW14 8 £916,134 SW15 Putney SW15 1, SW15 2 £791,197 SW18 Wandsworth Town SW18 1 £658,925 Source: Martin & Co

West London riverside property prices

Postcode Area Areas Covered Riverside Postcodes Avg. Property Price W4 Chiswick W4 2 £957,364 W6 Fulham, Hammersmith W6 6 £882,744 Source: Martin & Co

East London riverside property prices

Postcode Area Areas Covered Riverside Postcodes Avg. Property Price E1W Wapping E1W 1, E1W 2, E1W 3 £615,695 E6 East Ham, Beckton E6 7 £375,465 E14 Poplar, Isle of Dogs E14 0 £529,898 E16 Canning Town, North Woolwich, Royal Docks

Outer west London riverside property prices