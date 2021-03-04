Hotel giant Marriott will pay staff a bonus to get Covid-19 vaccine

Marriott International, the world’s largest hotel company, will pay staff a bonus if they receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

The plan, for hotel staff in the US and Canada, will encourage its workers to get the vaccine by providing educational resources on the vaccination and scheduling flexibility if they choose to get the jab.

The bonus will be th eequivalent to four hours pay.

While the company strongly recommended that its employees to get vaccinated it will not force its employees to get the vaccine.

Marriott has said that it views the distribution of vaccines to travellers and hospitality workers as essential to the economic recovery.

Even though the hotel giant suffered record loses in 2020 after the pandemic led to a halt in global tourism, Marriott has announced that it is opening a new 195 bedroom hotel in central Birmingham on Wednesday.

The development forms part of Birmingham’s Big City Plan, a 20-year city centre regeneration project aiming to transform the area into a major business district.

