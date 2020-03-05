Horse racing: Magic Has More Up Her Sleeve On Meydan's Super Saturday

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

MUCH of tomorrow’s racing on home soil looks touch-and-go, so Meydan’s Super Saturday card is a welcome addition to the fixture list.

Barney Roy’s bid for a second Group One, over two-and-a-half years since his first, in the Jebel Hatta (2.20pm), looks a race to savour, though the 4/6 about the 2017 Queen Anne winner isn’t appealing.

After an unsuccessful spell at stud, the six-year-old returned to action last summer, winning in Listed company at Longchamp before disappointing in the 2019 renewal of the Queen Anne.

He comfortably landed the Group Two Al Rashidiya on his first start at Meydan and deserves to be favourite based on that performance, but he’s probably still some way off his best, while his draw in 12 isn’t ideal.

MAGIC LILY looks the play in the race at around 6/1.

With Derby and Oaks winning parents, she’s bred to be a superstar and that certainly looked the case as a two-year-old when stomping away by eight lengths on debut before finishing third in the Group One Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket.

She missed her entire three-year-old campaign through injury but now looks to be firing on all cylinders.

So far this winter she’s won a pair of Group Two races at Meydan, smashing the mile track record in the process, and looks progressive.

MILITARY LAW and Matterhorn are vying for favouritism in the day’s other Group One, the Al Maktoum Challenge (2.55pm).

While Matterhorn is very consistent, he’s still searching for that first Group win and it’s hard to see where that extra improvement will come from.

On the other hand, Military Law is on the up. He split Benbatl and Gronkowski last time out, undeniably his best run to date, and has a great chance of getting get his head in front.

POINTERS

Magic Lily e/w 2.20pm Meydan

Military Law 2.55pm Meydan

