Horse Racing Betting Tips: Jubiloso can triumph for Ascot maestro Stoute

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

CONNECTIONS of Battaash couldn’t have got better conditions for today’s King’s Stand (3.35pm) if they tried.

Not only is there no Blue Point to contend with this year, there is also no crowd and razzmatazz to put him off his game.

He will never get a better chance to win the big sprint at the royal meeting and the 4/5 available with Paddy Power will tempt a few in.

However, despite his natural brilliance, Charlie Hills’ sprinter has never been at his best at Ascot and at the prices I am prepared to take him on.

Stablemate Equilateral is half tempting at 14/1, while I can certainly see the case for Liberty Beach at 10/1.

I’m prepared to go even further down the list, though, and will take a chance on TIS MARVELLOUS at 28/1 for Clive Cox and Adam Kirby.

He goes particularly well at the track, albeit at a much lower level, and will relish the fast pace to aim at.

Whether he is good enough to down an on-song Battaash is open for debate, but he could grab a place at monster odds.

No trainer has had more success at the Royal meeting in history than Sir Michael Stoute and he looks to have a chance of adding to that tally with JUBILOSO in the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes (4.10pm).

She finished third in the Coronation Stakes over this one mile trip at last year’s meeting and then lost her way thereafter.

Traffic problems prevented her from winning at Glorious Goodwood, while something was amiss when she disappointed at Sandown on her final start of the campaign.

She may be best caught fresh and looks the biggest danger to favourite Nazeef with Ryan Moore booked to ride.

In fact, she may have most to fear from stablemate Queen Power who has been crying out to be dropped down to this trip.

Pointers

Tis Marvellous e/w 28/1 3.35pm Royal Ascot

Jubiloso 7/2 4.10pm Royal Ascot