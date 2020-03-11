Horse Racing Betting Tips: A Plus Tard all set for take off in Ryanair

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

ONLY the eight runners are set to line-up in the Ryanair Chase (2.50pm), which is one of the feature races on the penultimate day of the meeting.

Last year’s winner Frodon is back to de- fend his crown with Bryony Frost in the saddle and the rain that fell earlier in the week will certainly help his cause.

However, there is a feeling that this is a far better race than he won 12 months ago and he may just struggle to repel a strong Irish challenge.

Anyone who witnessed A PLUS TARD demolish his field in last year’s novices’ handicap by 16 lengths knew they were watching something a bit special.

He went on to finish third on his next start in a Grade One over three miles at Punchestown and the trip seemed to stretch him that day.

After blowing the cobwebs away on his seasonal reappearance, he landed a Grade One success at Leopardstown over an inadequate 2m1f trip where he was too good for Chacun Pour Soi.

He’s been kept fresh for this race by his in-form trainer Henry De Bromhead who feels this intermediate trip will suit him even better.

There was always the option of running him in yesterday’s Champion Chase over two miles, but connections felt they may just have gone too quick in the early stages for A Plus Tard.

This looks the right race and I suggest taking the 7/4 on offer with Paddy Power as I think he will be too good for Min who looks his biggest danger.

Willie Mullins’ runner is desperately unlucky to have been born in the same era as Altior having chased him home here in both his Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and his first Champion Chase victory.

The team blamed tactics for last year’s poor run at the Festival and he showed at Aintree that this trip is far more to his liking.

He’s definitely a threat to my selection but looks likely to come up just short again on a track where he doesn’t always look the most natural.

Riders Onthe Storm had a hard race at Ascot last time but is improving and cannot be discarded.

He has benefited from the change of stables and Nigel Twiston-Davies seems to be getting the best out of him.

Don’t forget he had Cyrname beaten when that horse crashed out late on last time, but he looked weary at the finish and hasn’t had long to recover.

Another at an even bigger price who could go well is Saint Calvados who has been carrying big weights in handicap company.

He will relish the cut in the ground and this trip and track seems to suit him well.

At 20/1 you could do a lot worse than have a sporting each-way bet on him if A Plus Tard’s price is too short for you.

Last season’s Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (4.50pm) produced a 50/1 shocker and the nature of the race means you could easily have another upset.

When you throw 22 unexposed lightly raced young mares into the cauldron- like atmosphere of the Festival, you have all the ingredients for an upset.

That is unless there is a potential star lurking amongst them and that well could be the case with another De Brom head runner in MINELLA MELODY.

The same trainer-owner combination were responsible for Tuesday’s Mares’ Hurdle winner Honeysuckle and they may have another real talent on their hands.

She is already three from three over hurdles having been too good for a few of today’s rivals already.

She took the step up to Grade Three company in her stride last time winning over a bit further than today’s trip in facile style.

Her stamina will stand her in good stead this afternoon and the 11/4 available with Ladbrokes looks the call.

POINTERS

A Plus Tard 2.50pm Cheltenham

Minella Melody 4.50pm Cheltenham