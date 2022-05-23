Hong Kong stock exchange to open US and Europe offices

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Getty Images)

The Hong Kong stock exchange is planning to set up two new international offices in the US and Europe, in an effort to draw overseas investors back to the City state.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post (SCMP) at Davos, Nicolas Aguzin, the head of Asia’s third largest stock market, said the new offices will help the Hong Kong stock exchange act as a “bridge between China and the world”.

The stock exchange chief said the new offices will work alongside its existing overseas offices in Singapore, Shanghai, and Beijing to expand the Hong Kong exchange’s global footprint.

However, the ex-JP Morgan banker told the Financial Times the combination of geopolitical tensions – made worse by the war in Ukraine – and the global pandemic, has made “being the bridge a little harder”.

The Argentinian exec, who took on his position as head of the Hong Kong exchange last year, said the exact locations of the new offices will be announced at a later date.