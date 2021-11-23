Hong Kong sentences third and youngest person under national security law

Anna Yeung-Cheung, a board member of Hong Kong Democracy Council, hugs a Hong Kong pro-democracy activist who is currently in exile in the US (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The third and youngest person has been sentenced in Hong Kong under the Beijing-imposed national security law.

Student activist Tony Chung, who is 20, has been sentenced to more than three years in prison last night.

Chung was accused of pushing for the city’s independence on social media.

Some of the events he was charged for occurred back in 2016 before the law came into force last summer.

The 2020 law was sparked by Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests that led to the mass arrests of opposition activists and politicians.

Chung, who pleaded guilty to secession and money laundering, told the court this month his “conscience is clear” when he admitted to the two charges.