Hong Kong Racing Tips: Teetan’s your Uncle in seven-furlong handicap

WILL wonders ever cease!

Jockey Karis Teetan, with 11 winners, finds himself sandwiched between Joao Moreira (15) and Zac Purton (nine) in the jockeys’ title race.

Normal service is sure to resume as time goes on, but it’s great to see the charismatic Teetan, fresh from a sparkling treble at Sha Tin last Sunday, going toe-to-toe with his main protagonists, even if it’s early in the season.

It’s been said on numerous occasions that the Mauritian Magician is a confidence jockey.

When fortune smiles on him, and he is booting home the winners, he is a hard man to beat in a finish.

He has even tidied up his riding style this season and looks a far more polished jockey.

Teetan is booked to ride in nine of the 10 races at Sha Tin on Wednesday and will certainly fancy his chances of going close on the likes of Happy Sebring in the Chongqing Handicap (6.30am) and crowd favourite Mongolian King in closing Beijing Handicap (10.45am).

His best chance of success, however, may come when he teams up trainer Douglas Whyte on the talented UNCLE STEVE in the Tianjin Handicap (10.10am) over seven furlongs.

The former Champion Jockey turned trainer has had to be patient with this French import, with a series of ailments hindering a promising career.

He did, however, produce a highly-encouraging seasonal reappearance when a close-up fourth in a highly-competitive handicap won by Excellent Proposal last month.

With his handicap mark, still two pounds lower than his last win, and the high-flying Teetan aboard, he is going to be hard to keep out of the frame.

POINTERS

Uncle Steve (e/w) 10.10am Sha Tin