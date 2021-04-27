Hong Kong Racing Tips: Chadwick can continue fine form

BANK on jockey Matthew Chadwick to continue his run of good fortune when racing resumes under floodlights, on the infamous C+3 track at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

30-year-old Chadwick collected his 400th winner in the territory at Sha Tin on Sunday and is in his best form physically and mentally.

The former champion apprentice, who will always be best known for his successful partnership with legendary grey and four-time Group 1 winner California Memory, has had numerous injuries in recent times which has curtailed his career.

The pendulum has finally swung in his favour this season, with 25 winners and, more importantly, better horses to ride with strong support from leading trainers.

Chadwick has been booked to ride bottom-weight FAST PACE in the Breezy Handicap (3:15pm) over the extended mile and the omens look good.

This son of Savabeel has had no luck in his last three runs, either making his bid for glory too far from home and being caught wide from an unfavourable draw or, more recently, caught up in a speed duel for the lead but still managing to hang to third place

This time from the plum inside draw, he is mapped to get a dream journey along the rails and then make his finishing-kick count in the closing stages.

POINTERS

Fast Pace 3.15pm Happy Valley