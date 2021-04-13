Hong Kong Racing Tips: Big Run due from Shum’s galloper

OMENS look good for The Racing Club-owned galloper YOUNG LEGEND, when he lines-up in the Cypress Handicap (2.45pm), over six furlongs at Happy Valley in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

You can guarantee the majority of the 1,500 strong club-members will have their fingers crossed about their favourite horse finally getting back into the winners’ circle after receiving no luck in two races last month.

The Danny Shum-trained handicapper finished behind a couple of today’s rivals, Shouson and High Rise Soldier, over the track and trip five weeks back when beaten just over a length into fifth place.

What makes that performance even more meritorious was his young rider Jack Wong was hanging on for dear life in the closing stages after his saddled slipped.

His subsequent performance can be completely ignored, as from the outside draw, he was caught wide for most of the journey, and was allowed to come home in his own time.

This time, he has been allocated the ‘golden highway’ draw one, and more importantly has Zac Purton in the saddle.

The last time Purton sat on him was at this time last year, when the combination scooted clear in the closing stages to win easing up against similar company.

From a near similar mark in the handicap and Purton opting to renew his partnership once again, he has a two-win and two-place record from six rides. Everything is in place for a big run.

POINTERS

Young Legend 2.45pm Happy Valley