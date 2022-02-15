Hong Kong hit by surging cases as city looks to sue airline for flying in Omicron

Lam has previously said that she will hold the airline accountable after infections arose despite tough measures. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)

A surge in Covid-19 cases is overwhelming Hong Kong’s emergency resources, despite the city’s infamously strict measures.

Beijing has offered help to the financial hub, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said today.

The city has maintained central government’s ‘zero-Covid’ stance on the virus, which has seen mass testing, quarantines and local lockdowns in the face of just a handful of cases in other cities.

However, case numbers has swelled in recent weeks, with Hong Kong recording more than 2,000 cases on Monday – a figure which is expected to double today.

“So far, our measures to contain the spread of the disease remain legitimate and valid,” Lam told reporters.

“The problem we are facing is given the magnitude, the pace of and the severity of this fifth wave,” she added. “It has outgrown our capacity.”

Lam has also ruled out a complete lockdown, as seen in other Chinese cities in recent months.

It was reported yesterday that Hong Kong’s Department of Justice is suing Cathay Pacific Airways for failing to keep Omicron at bay, after two infected crew members broke quarantine rules on arrival.

The city’s measures limit in-person gathering to no more than two households, allowing only vaccinated people into shopping areas and supermarkets, and has closed places of worship, hair salons and other non-essential businesses.