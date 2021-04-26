Hong Kong and Singapore to open travel bubble in May

Hong Kong and Singapore will open a travel bubble allowing quarantine free travel between the two countries from 26 May.

The plan was meant to come into effect in November but had to be delayed due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in the former.

It will be the second such arrangement to open, following a similar scheme connecting Australia and New Zealand.

The bubble will start with just one flight of 200 people per day between the two cities, authorities announced in a joint press conference.

In pre-pandemic times, there were 15-20 flights a day between the cities, which are two of Asia’s biggest financial hubs.

Those who wish to travel from either city must test negative for Covid-19 before departure and on arrival.

Hong Kong residents can also only fly to Singapore at least 14 days after they have had two doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

But there will be no restrictions on reasons for travel, and travellers will not have to quarantine on arrival.

Both Hong Kong and Singapore said they are in talks with places including New Zealand and Australia for similar travel bubbles.