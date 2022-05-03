Honest mistake: Passenger mocks TfL for Elizabeth line labelling mishap

Tomlinson took it to Twitter to mock TfL for its labelling mishap. (Photo/ Daniel Tomlinson via Twitter)

Transport for London (TfL) was recently mocked by a passenger for making a “mistake” in the labelling of the Elizabeth Line.

Daniel Tomlinson, senior economist at think tank the Resolution Foundation, took it to Twitter on 29 April to report that a poster on the Central line was showing the word “line” next to Elizabeth.

Unlike other tube lines, which have only their names labelled, the public body decided to label it “Elizabeth line” instead of “Elizabeth”.

“Feeling very disappointed in TfL this morning,” he tweeted. “Deciding to label it ‘Elizabeth line’ rather than ‘Elizabeth’ is a striking error.

“Are we no to call it the Elizabeth Line Line? Change here for the Central, Circle and Elizabeth Line Lines.”

Deciding to label it "Elizabeth line" rather than "Elizabeth" is a striking error.

The observation sent Twitter in a frenzy, as many people joined to mock the public body.

“Also surely it should have a big L,” asked one user while another said TfL was “making this a habit. See Battersea Power Station station.”