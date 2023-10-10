Holly Willoughby quits This Morning following Phillip Schofield exit earlier in year

Holly Willoughby has announced she has quit This Morning

Holly Willoughby has announced she will leave popular ITV morning show This Morning.

In a statement she has said she made the move “for me and my family.”

Willoughby has not been on This Morning for the past week, following the formal charging of a man who was found to be soliciting to commit murder following an alleged plot to kidnap the presenter.

Willoughby had a highly publicised fall out with her former co-star Phillip Schofield five months ago after it was revealed that Schofield hid a workplace affair with a male colleague from her.

Writing on Instagram today, Holly Willoughby said: “I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning.

“It’s been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family.

“I will miss you all so much.”

Holly Willoughby and her former co-host Phillip Schofield presenting the morning show from 2009

She added: “This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together… Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you.

“Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You’ve been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day.”

ITV director of media and entertainment Kevin Lygo said in a statement: “We are sad that Holly is leaving This Morning, but respect her decision which we know will have been extremely difficult for her to make.

“Holly is one of the best loved, respected and most accomplished broadcasters in the UK. She has been at the heart of This Morning for the past 14 years, and she is adored by our viewers.

“Holly has brought her unique brand of warmth, energy, humour and fun to one of the country’s most popular daytime shows, and everyone on the programme will miss her enormously. She remains a much loved member of the ITV family and we look forward to continuing to work with her in the future.”

Willoughby and Schofield had become bastions of British morning TV. They began presenting the morning show together in 2009 and continued to present together until earlier this year. Their chemistry was much-loved, and the duo won multiple plaudits for the show.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.