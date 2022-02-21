Hogan Lovells to leave its London HQ for new development opposite its current premises

PLP Architecture’s plans for its Holborn Viaduct development Credit: londonplanning.org.uk

British-American law firm Hogan Lovells has said it will leave its City of London headquarters, to move to new premises opposite its current building, after London firm PLP Architecture got the go ahead for plans to build 36,000 square metres of office space on Holborn Viaduct.

Hogan Lovells said it will move to other side of Holborn Viaduct, after signing an agreement to take over 266,000 square foot of space in PLP’s new building, which is set to be built opposite its current headquarters.

The firm, which has headquarters in London and Washington, said work on its new 21 Holborn Viaduct premises is set to start in the summer of this year, as it said it aims to move into the new office by the fourth quarter of 2026.

The plan comes after the City of London approved London developer PLP Architecture’s plans to demolish a street of buildings on 14-21 Holborn Viaduct to build a 36,000 square metre glass and steel office block on Holborn Viaduct and Farringdon Street.

PLP’s plans will see the firm demolish three buildings Holborn Viaduct, including a pair of Portland Stone office buildings dating back from the 1920s.

Hogan Lovells has been in its current City of London premises, Atlantic House, since 2001, and has been based on Holborn Viaduct for more than 40 years.

Established out of a merger between US law firm Hogan & Hartson and City of London firm Lovells in 2010, Hogan Lovells is one of the biggest law firms in the world, with revenues worth $2.3bn in the financial year 2020.

Lovells has longstanding links to the City of London’s Holborn Viaduct, having been based on the bridge since first moving to 21 Holborn Viaduct in October 1977, from previous premises at Serjeant’s Inn on Fleet Street.

The firm’s premises on Holborn Viaduct place it just minutes away from Goldman Sachs’ City of London headquarters – giving easy access to one of the law firm’s major clients.

Hogan Lovell’s plan to move into more “sustainable” premises comes after Hogan Lovells last year set out plans to reach net zero by 2050, with a view to cutting its emissions in half by 2030.

Penny Angell, UK Managing Partner, said: “Our London office is of considerable strategic importance to the firm and our clients. Having occupied the Atlantic House building since 2001, we are excited at the opportunity to redefine how our space can best support our business and create something bespoke, while staying true to our values, heritage and 40+ year history in Holborn Viaduct.”