Hogan Lovells poaches two of Linklaters M&A lawyers as M&A boom continues

City of London law firm Hogan Lovells has poached two of Linklaters’ M&A lawyers, as the surge in M&A activity continues.

Anglo-American law firm Hogan Lovells, which has headquarters in London and Washington, D.C., said it has hired Peter Cohen-Millstein and Megan Ridley-Kaye to join its New York M&A practice, as it pushes forwards with plans to grow its M&A business.

The hires come as the surge in M&A activity, caused by the economic impacts of the pandemic, is set to continue into 2022.

Former Linklaters partner Cohen-Millstein will join Hogan Lovells’ Global M&A Leadership Team, having previously spent 12 years at Magic Circle law firm Linklaters.

In a statement, Cohen-Millstein said: “Hogan Lovells’ M&A practice is on an impressive trajectory. I am excited to leverage the firm’s equally strong footprint on both sides of the Atlantic, which will allow me to bring full-service support to clients on their transactions around the world.”

Ridley-Kane will join Hogan Lovells’ Energy and Natural Resources Group, where she is set to work on the expansion of Hogan Lovells’ US Energy M&A practice in New York.

James Doyle, Global Corporate & Finance Practice Group Leader, said: “Our corporate and finance practice group had a robust 2021 and is off to a great start this year.”

“We are committed to making additional investments across the practice, particularly in strategic markets such as New York.”

In a statement Bill Curtin, Global Head of M&A at Hogan Lovells, added that 2021 had been a “terrific year for M&A.”

