Ho and Fownes to leave Valley with great Pride

Vincent Ho has ridden seven winners so far this season

WITH Typhoon Koinu, which forced Sha Tin to be cancelled on Sunday, having safely blown away into the South China Sea, it’s back to normal service for Hong Kong racing fans, with the action returning to Happy Valley for an eight-race programme today.

Despite the furore surrounding the 10-meeting ban handed out by the stewards to jockey Vincent Ho, after being judged not to have ridden with enough effort when dead-heating on Capital Delight at the Valley last week, the 33-year-old is still riding at the top of his game and is set for another good day at the city track.

With seven wins already in the bag, despite only recently returning to the saddle following a horrific injury in Japan over the summer, Ho looks like a man on a mission and has been cherry-picking his mounts while gradually returning to peak fitness.

Three of his victories this season have been gained when teaming up with his former mentor Caspar Fownes, and the partnership look set for further success when they combine on a couple of gallopers who look primed for the winners’ circle.

CAPITAL LEGEND can be considered an unlucky loser when suffering an interrupted passage at a crucial stage when runner-up to Rising From Ashes over the course and distance three-weeks ago, and seeks compensation in the Hang Hau Handicap (1.10pm) over the extended mile.

Racing off a two-pound lower mark in the handicap from his last win, his chance looks obvious, although keep an eye on top-weight Winning Dragon who is sure to improve on his recent seasonal reappearance.

Ho and Fownes will also fancy their chances with ROYAL PRIDE, who makes a swift return to the track in the Tiu Keng Leng Handicap (3.15pm) over the extended mile after being a disappointing favourite at the Valley last week.

It’s fair to say tactics didn’t go according to plan when unplaced on that occasion, as he was forced to sit too far back during the contest, and then suffered a wide journey when mounting his challenge.

With Ho taking over in the saddle, and the former Australian gelding down in class again to a level at which he has a good record, he makes plenty of appeal to regain winning form.

Ho is also aboard a couple of interesting handicappers who are worth a second look, starting with Happy Day who reverts to the minimum trip in the Lei Yue Mun Handicap (2.15pm) over five furlongs.

The New Zealand-bred gelding has spent most of his Hong Kong career racing over middles distances when trained by Chris So, but since being transferred to Jamie Richards’ stable, has shown plenty of speed in trials, and is equipped with blinkers for the first time.

Super Eagle, with Ho aboard, is also worth a mention having had no luck in both his races this season.

With a favourable draw of three and the early pace likely to be quick, he is capable of going close in the second division of the Po Lam Handicap (2.45pm) over six furlongs.

POINTERS

Capital Legend 1.10pm Happy Valley

Royal Pride 3.15pm Happy Valley