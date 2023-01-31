All will be Good as Gold for formidable partnership of Lui and Ho

Francis Lui’s Gold Gold Baby has won four of his five starts at Happy Valley this season

BANK on the partnership of trainer Francis Lui and jockey Vincent Ho to continue their run of good fortune with a winning double at Happy Valley.

Lui and Ho have proved a formidable combination to follow this season, winning 14 times and recording a 32 percent win and place strike-rate when teaming up.

Fresh from their triumph with Golden Sixty at Sha Tin on Sunday, the pair team up again at the city track and will surely be disappointed if they come away empty-handed.

Lui looks to have found a winning opportunity for the improving ALL IS GOOD in the first division of the Oi Kwan Handicap (11.45pm) over the extended mile.

This Australian import has always looked a middle-distance performer in the making and finally gets his chance, now racing over a mile for the first time.

Bettors burnt their fingers when the four-year-old was heavily supported over six furlongs three weeks ago, where he finished strongly in the closing stages, but just too late.

With the step up in distance sure to suit, and racing off a light weight, he should prove hard to beat.

The stars look aligned again for GOLD GOLD BABY to win his fifth race at the Valley this season, in the second division of the Tin Lok Handicap (2.50pm) over six furlongs.

This highly progressive handicapper has improved 32lbs, according to the handicapper, since September and won with plenty in hand when stepping up in class early last month.

Having defied penalties along the way when winning with the minimum of fuss, he is likely to improve even further and, with a low draw in his favour, can continue his winning sequence.

POINTERS

All Is Good 11.45am Happy Valley

Gold Gold Baby 2.50pm Happy Valley