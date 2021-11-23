Hong Kong Racing Tips: Golden partnership of Ho and Lui to follow up Sixty’s success

Vincent Ho was aboard Golden Sixty on Sunday

BOTH trainer Francis Lui and jockey Vincent Ho must have breathed a huge sigh of relief following the success of their very own ‘Pegasus’, Golden Sixty, in the Group 2 Jockey Club Mile at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Expectations were huge in the territory about Hong Kong’s champion delivering his 15th straight victory and the population were not disappointed.

Both Lui and Ho will face considerably less pressure when they arrive at Happy Valley to team up with unexposed LAPUTA, who takes his chance in the St Andrew’s Challenge Quaich Handicap (12.45pm) over the extended mile.

The usual suspects are out in force again, with the likes of More Than Enough, Ernest Feeling, Faithful Trinity, Charizard and Chater Pins in opposition.

The Joao Moreira-ridden Loyal Baby, who was caught close home after looking all over the winner recently, is likely to start favourite but this race won’t take much winning.

Laputa, a New Zealand bred gelding by former July Cup runner-up Iffraaj, has raced only a handful of times and taken time to acclimatise to conditions in Hong Kong.

His three races this season have all been over seven furlongs, a distance short of his best, but he has been noted staying on strongly in the closing stages in all of them and finally steps up to what should prove his optimum trip.

Track-work watchers have been impressed by the four-year-old’s series of gallops in recent weeks, with him looking a stronger and progressive galloper.

With a light weight and a jockey and trainer in form, he is capable of stepping up and surprising more fancied rivals.

POINTERS

Laputa 12.45pm Happy Valley