Historic Magna Carta house hits market for £4.5m

The listed Victorian home built on land where King John signed the Magna Carta in 1215 is on the market for £4.5m.

The six-bedroom property, located on a private island on the River Thames, features an outer cottage and four acres of land.

The two-story house in Runnymede, Windsor, was built by Conservative politician George Harcourt in 1834 to commemorate the signing and sealing of the Magna Carta.

Along with the Charter Room, which displays the hugely significant historic stone, the ground floor boasts an expansive reception room, a less formal kitchen, and a dining room that seats up to 20 guests.

The estate also features a detached five-room cottage, large gardens with a water feature, and 400 metres of private Thames frontage.

Magna Carta House. Picture by Waterview

The property can be accessed via a private bridge and is close to the National Trust’s Runnymede.

Its protective circle of walnut trees and its position on a gentle curve of the Thames are said to have been specifically chosen by Richard de Montfichet to keep the Magna Carta safe.

The property is listed with London’s estate agent, Waterview.

Commenting on the listing, Waterview’s board director, Soren Ravaux, highlighted the home’s historic significance and potential, noting its appeal as a residential estate.

He noted that “as well as making the perfect, secluded residential estate, within easy striking distance of both royal Windsor and Heathrow airport, its next custodian could create a unique boutique hotel here, subject to the necessary consents.”

He continued: “Its place in history, at the heart of the world-famous Runnymede memorial landscape, a celebration of democracy and liberty, is bound to attract global interest’.”

