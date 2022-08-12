High street tycoon and Topshop creator Sir Ralph Halpern passes away at 83

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Topshop founder and one of the creators of the high street as we know it, Sir Ralph Halpern, has passed away at the age of 83, it has been reported.

Halpern was the chief executive of the menswear retailer Burton Group from the late 1970s to early 1990s.

“Our father left an irreplaceable mark on the spirit of entrepreneurship and the UK’s retail landscape, and he did it in his own very special way,” Halpern’s daughter, Jenny Halpern Prince, told the Financial Times.

The retail titan began his high street career at Selfridges before going on to oversee some of the country’s biggest retailers.

In his time at Burton, Halpern transformed the retail chain into an emporium of different brands, including Topshop and Dorothy Perkins.