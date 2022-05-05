Helios Towers has rising revenue and earnings after Malawi acquisition

Telecoms firm Helios Towers experienced increased revenue and earnings due to rising demand and recent African acquisitions.

The company registered 23 per cent revenue growth and 20 per cent earnings after tax.

This comes after its Malawi acquisition too the group into eight markets and more than 10,500 towers globally.

“We have seen strong growth this quarter with revenue up 23% year-on-year, driven by continued organic demand in our established markets in addition to the contributions from our three new markets of Senegal, Madagascar and Malawi”, Tom Greenwood, its chief executive.