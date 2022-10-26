Heineken cautions over rapid softening in consumer demand for beer

Heineken anticipates demand to slow this winter

Dutch brewing giant Heineken has said it is witnessing growing reasons to be cautious about the future after it recorded “some signs of softness in consumer demand”.

The brewer, which also makes Amstel and Birra Moretti, highlighted the changing consumer backdrop as it revealed beer volumes rose by 8.9 per cent on a like-for-like basis in the third quarter, with higher pricing helping to lift revenues further.

Volumes increased by 1.3 per cent in its European operation over the three months to September.

It highlighted that global year-on-year growth was driven by the recovery of Asia-Pacific business, which had been impacted significantly by pandemic restrictions over the same period last year.