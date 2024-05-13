Cheers to that! Warm weather provides ‘welcome boost’ to UK’s pubs

Pubs across the country were given a boost by the warm weather over the weekend.

The weekend’s sunny weather gave pubs a “welcome boost” as revellers across the country soaked up the sunshine in beer gardens, industry figures have said.

The hospitality sector has struggled to deal with what has been branded a “cost of living perfect storm” comprising higher rents, staff costs and supplies in recent years, making the week’s weather a much-needed boon for landlords.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA), said: “There can be nothing better in the warmer weather than the prospect of visiting a pub with a fantastic beer garden…

“The weekend gone is hopefully the prelude to a great summer for the beer and pub sector.”

A new analysis out from the BBPA has shone a light on the extent to which the sun can improve pubs’ bottom lines. Comparing the last extended period of warm weather in September 2023 against the same week the previous year, the trade body found pubs benefited from an uptick in trade of nearly 20 per cent.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality, said: “The warm weather over the weekend will have provided a welcome boost for pubs and other hospitality venues, with people keen to get out and about to make the most of the sunshine.”

The comments come after Heineken revealed plans to invest almost £40m in its pubs across the UK in a move that the Dutch brewing giant claimed would create over 1,000 jobs.

And last week, founder of Wetherspoons Tim Martin said his firm’s latest results made him want to “spontaneously breakdance” in one of his pubs.

James Hawkins, campaign director of the Long Live the Local campaign, said: “Pubs and warm weather are a match made in heaven.

“When the sun shines, pubs are always busier, which is great for their businesses and helps make sure that they can remain at the heart of our communities.”

The uptick in custom is a positive sign ahead of what landlords and bar owners hope will be a bumper summer, with the men’s Euros and Paris Olympics expected to increase visits.

A spokesman for Stonegate, one of the UK’s largest pub chains said: “Despite continued pressures for pub operators and our valued guests, we’re delighted to see demand for outdoor entertainment is undiminished.

“We’re looking forward to an exciting summer of sport, and anticipate a strong trading season as a result.”