Coronation: Sixty-two million pints to be poured at UK pubs, but City might miss out

A group enjoy a pint in a pub (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Pubs across the UK are bracing for an influx of visitors to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III this week, with some trade groups suggesting the sector could see a multi-million pound boost from increased sales.

UK pubs will see a £120 million boost as people flock to pubs during the bank holiday weekend, figures from the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) show.

62 million pints are expected to be poured this weekend, according to the figures.

“British brewers and pubs are preparing to mark this momentous occasion by hosting special events, brewing limited edition beers and taking advantage of extended opening hours across the long weekend,” said Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association.

Pubs will be allowed to stay open for an extra two hours until 1am between Friday May 5 and Sunday May 7.

The Greene King pub chain said it expects to serve around 1.8 million pints across the 1,600 pubs it operates in the UK across the bank holiday weekend. 27 per cent of people between the ages of 18 and 34 plan on visiting a pub this weekend, the group added.

Trade bodies expect almost two million people to descend on London alone to watch the event from pubs or restaurants.

Around 1.75 million visitors are expected to flock to London’s west end over the course of the bank holiday weekend, bringing in £50 million, according to the New West End Company, which represents 600 restaurants, hotels, and retailers in the area.

“The West End’s recovery is on track, but in order to ensure it remains globally competitive, the UK needs to increase its appeal to high spending international visitors,” said Dee Corsi, the group’s chief executive.

“We strongly encourage the Government to consider low-cost growth measures, such as a reconsideration of the abolition of tax-free shopping and an extension of Sunday Trading Laws, to guarantee the long-term success of Britain’s tourist economy,” Corsi added.

Not everyone will benefit, however, with the Bank Holiday hitting lunchtime trade in the City.

Martin Williams, the man behind Gaucho and City and Wharf favourite M Restaurant, however said he hoped the coronation and the showcasing of London would help secure London’s spot as a favoured tourist attractions.

Williams added his voice to Corsi’s call to reverse the VAT shopping decision.

The coronation bank holiday is one of three happening in May. With the Eurovision Song Contest also being held in the UK this month, the hospitality industry could see a £1bn boost, according to the sector’s industry body, UKHospitality.

“May has the potential to be a historic month for the hospitality sector, which is set for one of its busiest times in recent memory,” said Kate Nicholls, the group’s chief executive.