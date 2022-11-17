Chancellor ‘misses a trick’ by not re-introducing tax-free shopping for overseas tourists

Retailers have said shoppers are shunning London in favour of Paris and Milan. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

West End business leaders have slammed the Chancellor for not changing his mind on an introduction of VAT free shopping for overseas tourists.

Despite calls from luxury retailers this month, Jeremy Hunt made no mention of the prospect of introducing tax-free shopping for overseas visitors making trips to London’s shopping heartlands.

Last month, Hunt announced a bonfire of tax cuts, reversing his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng’s decision to introduce a digitised version of VAT-free shopping from 2024.

Retailers have said tourists are shunning London in favour of shopping sprees in Paris and Milan.

The Chancellor had “missed a trick” by not re-introducing the policy, as it would have been a “simple way” to boost retail, hospitality and leisure businesses, according to Kay Buxton, chief executive of Marble Arch London BID, said.

More to follow…