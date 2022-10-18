Heathrow creates new exec position to mend fences with airlines

Heathrow has created a new executive position to mend fences with its airline customers following this summer’s travel chaos. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Heathrow has created a new executive position to mend fences with its airline customers following this summer’s travel chaos.

The west London hub today appointed director of operations Kathryn Leahy as director of Team Heathrow.

“The new position is designed to ensure we build on the close-knit co-operation required between the 400 companies that operate at the airport, as we continue to rebuild capacity with all our partners – to deliver the great service passengers expect from Heathrow,” said a spokesperson.

City A.M. has approached trade body Airlines UK for comment.

Leahy’s appointment comes as the relationship with airlines – strained over the last year – reached an all-time low on Sunday after Emirates’ boss Sir Tim Clark called on Heathrow’s chief executive John Holland-Kaye to resign.

Sir Tim deemed “inexcusable” Heathrow’s hinting at the introduction of new measures to manage capacity during the peak Christmas period weeks after the airport announced the removal of its daily passenger cap.

Set up this summer to help the airport cope with a combination of soaring travel demand and labour shortages, the 100,000 passenger cap was prolonged until 29 October.

“Anybody who says anything like that is the wrong guy for the job,” Clark – one of the cap’s staunchest opponents – told the Sunday Times.

Airline chiefs have also lambasted Heathrow – which has recently regained its status as Europe’s busiest airport – over its passenger charges.

On their part, both the airport and John Holland-Kaye rebutted the accusation, with the chief executive urging all parties to work together “to deliver great service.”

A major point of contention between the parties since last year, Heathrow’s passenger charges were set by the aviation regulator in December at an interim price of £30.19.

Six months later the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) ordered to reduce the charges to below £27 per passenger from 2026 following a surge in flights and airline backlash.

The regulator’s final decision is set to be announced next month.