Heathrow: Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund reportedly in talks for stake alongside Saudi and Qatar

Heathrow

The Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund is mulling an investment in London’s Heathrow Airport, it is being reported.

The West London Hub could get new investors according a report in Bloomberg this afternoon, in a move that would bring the UAE together with Saudi and Qatari cash.

The publication says the deal would include the Mubadala Investment Com alongside the already-interested Public Investment Fund from Saudi and Qatar’s Investment Authority.

Mubadala, which is a sovereign wealth fund, is said to be thinking about investment after being approached by Ardian, a France-based firm, those familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

It is understood that talks are ongoing and no deal has yet been reached, with Mubadala yet to make a firm decision on whether it will invest.

Last year, Ferrovial SE, a Spanish firm, sold its quarter stake in Heathrow to PIF and Ardian for almost £2.4bn, but shareholders making up more than a third of the airport, were reportedly in a ‘tag-along’ deal, meaning positions must also be sold for it to be confirmed.

If it was successful it would be the third Middle Eastern investor in Heathrow, which have continued to raise concerns about Gulf influence over UK infrastructure.

Heathrow and Ardian have been asked for comment.

More to follow