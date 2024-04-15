Health tech group to expand in UK amid booming private healthcare demand

The provider of ‘at home’ health services is eyeing a £3m funding round, aiming to add seven new sites to its existing three locations.

Health Tech Solutions Group (HTS Group) is expanding its services in the UK as it looks to capture the nation’s booming private healthcare market.

The provider of mobile and ‘at home’ health services is eyeing a £3m funding round, aiming to add seven new sites to its existing three locations in Essex, Lancashire and London by the end of 2025.

It says this will give it the capacity to serve 100,000 patients per year.

HTS Group aims to provide 24/7 access to healthcare services such as door-to-door transportation, telephone consultation, doorstep GP consultations and blood test services.

“We aim to redefine healthcare accessibility by leveraging strategic partnerships and cutting-edge technology,” said founder Samit Biswas. “We are dedicated to ensuring that individuals across the UK have timely access to high-quality healthcare services, regardless of location or circumstances.

“These door-to-door transportation services redefine mobility solutions, providing a convenient, cost-effective, and secure means for people who need transport due to a disability or assisting older and vulnerable people who don’t drive and non-emergency patients.

“It’s more than just transportation; it’s about ensuring everyone has equal access to quality healthcare and promptly,” he added.

In comes as data from the Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN) published in March found that there was a seven per cent increase in private hospital admissions in the first three quarters of 2023 compared to 2022.

“With NHS waiting lists at record levels, it’s not surprising that more and more people are choosing to use private healthcare, either paying by their own means or through insurance,” said David Furness, policy director at the Independent Healthcare Providers Network (IHPN).

And City businesses are increasingly offering private healthcare insurance as an employee benefit to lure in new staff, recruiters and insurers recently told City A.M.

The National Health Service (NHS) is under pressure to reverse long waiting times amid a period of chaos which has sparked much public anger.

Public satisfaction with the NHS has fallen to the lowest levels since records began, according to the latest edition of the British Social Attitudes Survey (BSA), released a couple weeks ago.

As a result, the private health services sector is expecting to see over 900,000 private admissions in 2024, as the surge in demand for the private healthcare continues.